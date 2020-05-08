CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 885 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.