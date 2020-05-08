CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

