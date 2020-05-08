CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,542 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Osisko gold royalties worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter worth $117,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE:OR opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 60.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

