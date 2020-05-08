CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $8,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

