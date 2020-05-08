Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

