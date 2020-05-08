Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

