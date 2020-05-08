Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $524,000 Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Beigene were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $153.42 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.52) EPS. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,659 shares of company stock worth $2,917,380. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

