Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $150.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,074 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

