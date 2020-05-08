Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,673 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 130.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.