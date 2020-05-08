Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,232 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

