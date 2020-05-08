Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $54,000 Investment in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $45.33 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

