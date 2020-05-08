Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $502,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

