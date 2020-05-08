Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $121.73 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

