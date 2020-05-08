Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of HB Fuller worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HB Fuller by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE FUL opened at $34.09 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

