Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 573,442 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

