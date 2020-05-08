Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $390.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.