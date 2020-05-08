Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in US Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in US Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in US Foods by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

