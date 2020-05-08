55,620 Shares in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 342,041 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 196,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PS opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,457. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

