Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.30. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.09.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

