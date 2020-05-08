CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.34 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 995,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 835,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

