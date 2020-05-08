Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.