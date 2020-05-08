CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,193 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

