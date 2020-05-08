Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.27.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.49 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.