SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

