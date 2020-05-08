Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

