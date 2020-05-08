Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.