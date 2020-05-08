Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

