Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.79.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

