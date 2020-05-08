Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -289.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

