Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 786.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN opened at $57.26 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

