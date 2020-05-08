Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 17.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 40.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 353,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

