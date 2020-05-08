Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378,012 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

BXMT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

