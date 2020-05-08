CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

