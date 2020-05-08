Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $173.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $159.73 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.