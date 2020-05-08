AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after buying an additional 581,216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 683,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 382,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

