-$0.24 EPS Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.73. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

