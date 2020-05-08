Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

