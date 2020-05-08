Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLDR opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
