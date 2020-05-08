Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Fidus Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Edward H. Ross acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,081,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

