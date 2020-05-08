Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.31.

Fortinet stock opened at $135.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $136.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 752.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after buying an additional 563,973 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

