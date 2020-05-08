Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €91.75 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €91.75 ($106.69) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.75 ($129.94).

FRA:SIE opened at €88.17 ($102.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €77.63 and its 200-day moving average is €101.36. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

