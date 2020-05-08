zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 47.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

Get zooplus alerts:

ETR ZO1 opened at €134.00 ($155.81) on Friday. zooplus has a one year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a one year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.95 million and a PE ratio of -79.29.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.