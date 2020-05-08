Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €127.00 ($147.67) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BC8. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.60 ($128.60).

Bechtle stock opened at €149.10 ($173.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 52 week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €120.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

