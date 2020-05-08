Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 173 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $107.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

