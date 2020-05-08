Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

