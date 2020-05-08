Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $197,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

