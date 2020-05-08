Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

