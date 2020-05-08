Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948,001 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

