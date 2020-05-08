Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,869 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

