Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $36,594,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.84.

NYSE HSY opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

