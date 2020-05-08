Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,012.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $916.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,078.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

